LOS ANGELES – Since 2010, no Big Ten team has made more appearances in the Rose Bowl than the University of Wisconsin’s four trips to Southern California. That is tied for the most overall appearance in the last 11 years with … the University of Oregon. But while there is some level of familiarity with the venue among the coaching staff, neither program has played in the game in the last five years.

University of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal called Wisconsin the toughest opponent it will play all season. Badgers head coach Paul Chryst called the Ducks a group that likes to “cut it loose,” playing fast, physical and disciplined. Both head coaches have certainly done their best to sell what would be a signature win for their football team to end the 2019 season.

Set to square off in the 106th Rose Bowl in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon, No. 6 Oregon (11-2) and No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) are hoping to use a victory to springboard into the College Football Playoff conversation next season. For the Badgers, a victory would give them a signature moment from the 2019 season, a sixth straight bowl victory and their first Rose Bowl victory in 20 years, all things the players have pointed to as important benchmarks to achieve.

Here are five keys to victory for the Badgers in their quest for a bowl victory over Oregon.

