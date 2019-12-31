Five keys to victory for the Wisconsin Badgers in the Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES – Since 2010, no Big Ten team has made more appearances in the Rose Bowl than the University of Wisconsin’s four trips to Southern California. That is tied for the most overall appearance in the last 11 years with … the University of Oregon. But while there is some level of familiarity with the venue among the coaching staff, neither program has played in the game in the last five years.
University of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal called Wisconsin the toughest opponent it will play all season. Badgers head coach Paul Chryst called the Ducks a group that likes to “cut it loose,” playing fast, physical and disciplined. Both head coaches have certainly done their best to sell what would be a signature win for their football team to end the 2019 season.
Set to square off in the 106th Rose Bowl in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon, No. 6 Oregon (11-2) and No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) are hoping to use a victory to springboard into the College Football Playoff conversation next season. For the Badgers, a victory would give them a signature moment from the 2019 season, a sixth straight bowl victory and their first Rose Bowl victory in 20 years, all things the players have pointed to as important benchmarks to achieve.
Here are five keys to victory for the Badgers in their quest for a bowl victory over Oregon.
No. 1: Make Justin Herbert See Ghosts
Oregon’s senior quarterback has put together an impressive season, averaging 256.4 yards per game and throwing 32 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Throw in the fact that Herbert can move in the pocket and avoid pressures, it makes sense why he’s projected as a top-five quarterback for this spring’s draft.
However, Herbert is far from a super hero. In games against California, Arizona State and Oregon State (all programs without top-50 defenses), Herbert was average, at best. A lot of Herbert’s numbers are buoyed by one of the best offensive lines in college football, which has allowed on 23 sacks on the season with Herbert throwing on average over 31 times a game. However, Oregon hasn’t faced a team that ranked in the top 20 in sacks per game all season. UW’s 3.77 sacks per game rank fifth.
Wisconsin enters this game at full strength with a defensive line of ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand and nose tackle Keeanu Benton all tallying a sack in the last two games against top-10 opponents and senior linebackers Zack Baun (12.5 sacks) and Chris Orr (11.5 sacks) healthy and ready for their swan song. The front seven must pressure Oregon’s backfield to allow Wisconsin’s secondary the movement and freedom to make plays on the ball. It won’t be east considering Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, the Outland Trophy winner, has had a phenomenal season. Of course, when your teams plays in this game, there won’t be many things classified as easy.
No. 2: Balanced Receiving
