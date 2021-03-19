The alternate spring season is set to kickoff next Friday in Wisconsin. But with scrimmages taking place across the state today and Saturday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at five in-state prospects to watch over the next few weeks. Note: 2021 tailback signee Loyal Crawford is not expected to play this spring for Eau Claire Memorial, per Travis Wilson of wissports.net.

Fond du Lac safety/linebacker Braelon Allen

Signed: Wisconsin First game: March 26 @ Manitowoc Lincoln The Word: Four-star safety Braelon Allen is the highest-ranked prospect set to play in the state this spring. The Rivals250 athlete reclassified from the 2022 recruiting class and signed with the Badgers in December. As a sophomore, Allen racked up 48 tackles - six for loss - four sacks and three interceptions. He also rushed for 621 yards on 76 carries. "He’ll be everywhere," head coach Steven Jorgensen told BadgerBlitz.com after Allen's commitment in July. "We have great defensive coaches here who will put Braelon in places to have success, whether that’s in the box, in the secondary or getting to the quarterback. Offensively, he’s our back-up quarterback, so he’ll know the whole system. He’ll play running back for us right away but he will also be running routes for us. "He’s a great player and a student of the game, and that’s the best part about him."

Verona running back Jackson Acker

Signed: Wisconsin First game: March 26 @ Sun Prairie The Word: One of three tailbacks Wisconsin signed in the 2021 class, along with Crawford and Antwan Roberts, three-star Jackson Acker is set to lead a talented Verona squad this spring. As a junior, Acker, an honorable mention all-state pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, rushed for 929 yards on 113 carries with 11 touchdowns. "Jackson Acker is a guy that, obviously, would have position flexibility but he is explosive," UW assistant coach Joe Rudolph said in December. "His track numbers are off the charts and he’s a big, physical football player. You would hope that’s the role he would carry, being an explosive, big back for you and be able to be a pads-out runner. He’s got a burst to him. I kind of really like that."

Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm

Top 4: Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin First game: March 26 vs. Verona The Word: One of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2022 recruiting class, Isaac Hamm is set to kick off his highly-anticipated junior season. As a sophomore, Hamm had 37 tackles - 14 for loss - four sacks and one interception. A lot, however, has changed since then. "The biggest thing last year was that I was playing on the defensive line at like 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds. This year, I’m sitting at 6-foot-6 and 275 (pounds), so I’d definitely say that I got a lot bigger and a lot stronger - a lot faster and more explosive," Hamm said on the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast. "I’m going to be a lot more of a presence stopping the run and I’ll be a lot more aggressive in the pass rush, too. Everything just kind of upgraded with the time I had to work on my mechanics and everything this offseason. "Last year was the first year I ever played on the defensive line. I was always a linebacker and I had a lot of time at running back, actually. I also played some wide receiver and some quarterback - they put me everywhere. It kind of got to the point where I was way too tall to play running back and be on that side of the football, and I wasn’t nearly filled out in my frame enough to be playing on the offensive line, either. So my coaches just kind of looked at me and said if he can’t play offensive line, we’re going to stick him on defense and see what happens. Ever since I’ve just been playing defense line."

Saint Mary's Springs lineman Billy Schrauth

Top 4: Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin First game: March 26 vs. Omro (Ingalls Field/Ripon) The Word: Arguably the most talented two-way lineman in the state, Billy Schrauth and small-school powerhouse Saint Mary's Springs start their season next Friday. The four-star prospect has four schools remaining in his recruitment, and the momentum this winter has favored Notre Dame. “They (Wisconsin) get it out to you how important the in-state guys are on the team,” Schrauth told Rivals.com. “They’ve made all of us in the 2022 class a priority. It has been really fun getting to know the coaches, and they are all great guys. All that adds up and I’m sure that’s a big reason why a lot of in-state guys are headed to Madison. “Braelon and I grew up playing sports together. I’ve known Braelon since I was little. Isaac Hamm a little bit. We have a group chat with just the 2022 guys. We used to talk quite a bit, but not really lately. All of our seasons got pushed off, so we don’t have much ball to talk about.”

Waunakee tight end Andrew Keller

Offers: Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo First game: March 26 vs. Stoughton The Word: Wisconsin has some well-established tight end targets in the 2022 class - Micah Riley-Ducker, Kaden Helms, Brody Foley and Jeremiah Franklin, among others. But Andrew Keller is also on the Badgers' recruiting radar. As a junior, the Waunakee standout had 35 catches for 506 yards and nine touchdowns. "The feedback (from Wisconsin) is really good," Keller told BadgerBlitz.com. "Lots of small talk and them sending me stuff in the mail. Being 20 minutes down the road, of course I went to Badger games and cheered them on. I loved going to Camp Randall "They said I’m on their radar as a top prospect in Wisconsin for the class of 2022. They mainly just said that they like the stuff I’m doing." ____________________________________

Others Considered