Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 09:41:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Five Fall Camp Standouts

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their fall camp last week and are turning their attention to their first game of the season, which takes place on Friday night against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.

But before we completely turn the page let's take one last look back at five players who stood out to the BadgerBlitz.com staff during the team's open practices.

Zcsv5rxiqkkrwdxbih5s
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}