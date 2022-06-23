Five Class of 2024 Wisconsin targets to watch in the updated Rivals250

Four-star running back Corey Smith

Four-star inside linebacker Payton Pierce

Offers: Baylor, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others. The word: This spring, the Badgers hosted Payton Pierce, the No. 1 inside linebacker in the country. The competition is stiff for the four-star talent from Texas, but Pierce is intrigued by the opportunity to play for one of the top defenses in the country. "I don't have a connection to Wisconsin, but when the Badgers called and asked me to come up, I couldn't say no," Pierce told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's Wisconsin and the No. 1 defense in the country, so it made a lot of sense for us. "I like Big Ten football and that hard-nosed style of play. Wisconsin has great linebackers and I love Coach (Jim) Leonhard's story as a former walk-on. That really stuck out to me and I knew I would take a visit there if they ever wanted me to see their school."

Four-star offensive lineman Ian Moore

Offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Iowa, Miami (FL), Penn State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. The word: Wisconsin is in a good spot early on with Ian Moore, who visited unofficially earlier this month. “I’d probably have to say either a nine or a 10 - in between there,” Moore told BadgerBlitz.com. “It was an official weekend and there were players walking around, so I got to talk to some of the players. Great guys, and I got to talk to Coach (Bob) Bostad. He’s an amazing person and he was the one touring us around. The city was beautiful, campus was beautiful, it was just an amazing experience.”

Four-star inside linebacker Anthony Speca

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, among others. The word: New assistant coach Mark D'Onofrio is serving as the lead contact for Anthony Speca, one of the most heavily-recruited prospects in his class. Wisconsin, along with Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan, appear to be in a good spot early on for the standout from Pennsylvania, who visited in June. "They just kept emphasizing what they've built there and the caliber of player that they push out," Speca told BadgerBlitz.com. "They definitely showed me that they want me, and Coach D'Onofrio is a really good guy. I'm excited to keep talking to him and building that relationship."

Four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal

Offers: Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. The word: This spring, Wisconsin hosted four-star tackle Fletcher Westphal, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound rising junior from Virginia. "We started the day by meeting with Coach Engram," Westphal told BadgerBlitz.com. "Things that stood out was the time I had with Coach Bostad. He went over their play schemes and how the Badgers play style is different. Then he took me and my family on a tour of campus and Madison, which was special. It’s nice how the college campus is so integrated into the town. I enjoyed seeing the facilities and touring campus. Since I’m leaning toward a business degree, I got a private tour of the business school. "Before I received my offer I knew Wisconsin had one of the most dominate offensive lines in college football. When I watched practice, I could see why. They were the biggest and most aggressive offensive line I’ve seen, and I'm definitely honored that Coach Bostad thinks that I have to potential to play at Wisconsin."

OTHER (UNCOMMITTED) WISCONSIN OFFERS IN THE RIVALS250