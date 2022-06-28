Five Class of 2024 Wisconsin targets to watch in the updated Rivals125

Four-star center James Brown

Offers: Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, among others. The word: James Brown, who recently participated in the 2022 USA Men's U17 National Team training camp, is going to be a tough pull for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. But the Badgers did host the four-star standout from Illinois in March. "Me and my parents got there early enough so we were able to see the shoot around," Brown told BadgerBlitz.com. "After that, they took us on a brief tour of the stadium and they showed us the locker room. We didn't get to do a lot with the coaches because it was a big game against Michigan, but I was able to talk a little bit with Coach Gard. After the game we went to the locker room with the team and watched them celebrate. We spoke again with Coach Chambliss and then we went back home. It was a good trip and we all enjoyed ourselves. "I liked the film room and how they showed us a really detailed scouting report on Michigan. That is something that really stuck out to me and my family. Preparation for the game is just as important as playing in the game, so that was really cool to see how they were able to break down each individual player on Michigan's team. They broke down what their tendencies were, as well as their strengths and weaknesses on both offense and defense."

Four-star shooting guard Nick Janowski

Offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Nebraska, USC, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin The word: In-state shooting guard Nick Janowski, who plays for Phenom University - Team Herro on the AAU circuit, picked up an offer from Wisconsin this spring. The Badgers are believed to be in a strong position early in his recruitment, but there's still a long way to go and many more opportunities for schools to see Janowski showcase his skillset. "I didn't take many visits but I saw two games at Wisconsin and three at Marquette this winter," Janowski told BadgerBlitz.com in April. "Those are the visits I took and I will take more as my sophomore year comes to a close. As a junior I plan to take official visits to some of the schools further from home. This winter I was just focused on winning another state title, so I didn't want take a bunch of out-of-state visits. "Wisconsin has seen me play a bunch of times and I think I've visited there about five times. Their atmosphere is different and they play a great system that helps them win games. They're winners - they won the Big Ten title this year when they were picked to finish 10th and you have to give them credit for that. With the guys they had like Johnny Davis and Brad Davison, it was really amazing to see that they pulled out a Big Ten title. It was really impressive."

Four-star point guard Daniel Freitag

Offers: Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin The word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer Daniel Freitag at the team's advanced camp last summer. It was also the first scholarship for the four-star guard from Minnesota. There are plenty of decisions Freitag will need to make down the road, one being what sport he'll play at the next level as the state's top football and basketball prospect. “They were my first offer about a year back, so that definitely means something that they saw something before any other school did," Freitag told Rivals.com. "That’s definitely been noted. Coach Greg Gard is a very respectable person and coach. I like what he does with his guards like Chucky Hepburn and his stars like Johnny Davis. I like the personalities of Coach Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft, that’s definitely stood out as well.”

Four-star wing Kon Knueppel

Offers: Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Miami (FL), Minnesota, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC and Wisconsin The word: Like Janowski, Kon Knueppel has excelled this offseason on the EYBL circuit with Phenom University. The versatile and fundamentally sound wing continues to trend in the upward, and Wisconsin has been there from the very start of his recruitment. "I went to Wisconsin when they played Green Bay and again for their game against Iowa," Knueppel told BadgerBlitz.com this spring. "Those visits were good and you can tell the fans really love Wisconsin. You can see everyone there is all about the Badgers and I think the players really embrace that on the floor. I also visited Marquette once when they played Seton Hall but I was really just focused on the high school season. "I followed them throughout the whole season and they had a good year. Johnny Davis had a great season and it was cool to see him come to one of our games against Pewaukee. The coaches at Wisconsin are excited for me and they're just trying to get to know me better as a person. They were able to see me a few times during the year as well and we're building our relationship."

Four-star power forward Raleigh Burgess

OTHER (UNCOMMITTED) WISCONSIN TARGETS THE RIVALS125