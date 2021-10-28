Five Burning Questions: No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

The 95th installment of the Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry takes place inside Camp Randall Stadium this weekend. The Badgers (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) and No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) both crave a victory, not only take home the Heartland Trophy but to continue their respective quests to Indianapolis in representing the Big Ten West. BadgerBlitz.com presents our weekly "Five Burning Questions" series before UW and Iowa face off on Saturday in Madison (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

1) LINE OF SCRIMMAGE BATTLE, PART ONE: Can Wisconsin run the ball on Iowa's defense?

Another football cliche comes to fruition this weekend with Wisconsin. This will hold true always, but especially with UW's offense relying upon its running game. The Badgers have tallied 391, 198 and 290 rushing yards against Illinois, Army and Purdue, respectively, during its three-game winning streak. Tailbacks Chez Mellusi (692 yards, 5.0 yards per attempt, four touchdowns) and Braelon Allen (428, 7.4, five) have emerged as a dynamic tandem in carrying the rock. The duo has rushed for over 100 yards each in two of the last three games, while Allen has gone over the century mark in those trio of victories. However, can UW continue its hot streak of grinding down opponents against one of its rivals? Iowa enters Madison as one of the top programs in the nation against the run -- allowing only 89.7 rushing yards per game, good for seventh in the FBS. Foes only accumulate 2.7 yards per carry. "They're just really well coached," Wisconsin right tackle Logan Bruss said on Monday. "They play fast, and it's really disciplined, well-coached guys. You gotta be on your A-game with technique and assignments to have success against them." Can the Badgers win at the line of scrimmage and wear down the Hawkeyes, or will they have to rely on its inconsistent passing attack?

2) LINE OF SCRIMMAGE BATTLE, PART TWO: Will Iowa have any success with its run game against Wisconsin's stingy front seven?

Defensive end Matt Henningsen discussed how Iowa is “run first, pass second.” Well, despite boasting All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and running back Tyler Goodson as starters, the Hawkeyes sit 103rd in the nation in rushing yards per game (116.6). They average only 3.1 yards per carry. Goodson ran for 106 yards on 11 attempts last December, but he was greatly aided by an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that essentially put the nail in the proverbial coffin in a 28-7 Iowa victory. He enters this weekend's match with 586 yards on 136 attempts (4.3 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. Henningsen noted how the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Goodson has the ability to make moves, calling out how the Suwanee, Ga., native can juke and spin specifically. "He's a quick back," Henningsen said on Monday. "I don't want to sell him short. He's a really good player, and he's a unique type of back for us to prepare for this week.” Wisconsin leads the FBS in rush defense, allowing 53.3 yards per game, and opponents gain a mere 1.9 yards per carry through seven contests. This will be a test for Iowa to see if it can out-physical its rival at the line of scrimmage. Linderbaum challenging nose tackle Keeanu Benton should be an absolute treat to watch, especially for those invested in watching two prospects likely destined to play on Sundays.

3) Who wins the turnover battle on Saturday?

Wisconsin and Iowa both love to run the ball. Each boast stout defenses this season. A major difference between the two this season? The programs sit at different ends of the turnover margin spectrum. Iowa has generated 21 takeaways through seven games. That includes 16 interceptions and five fumble recoveries, per their stats sheets, and the program has coughed up the ball nine times (six interceptions, three fumbles lost). That ranks among the best in the nation in margin. Wisconsin? Well, that's a very different story. The Badgers sit near the bottom of the nation, currently holding a -8 turnover margin (17 turnovers lost, nine created). With the game likely a low-scoring, grinding affair, whoever wins this turnover battle will likely come out of this contest the victor and with division championship hopes in their control. Though UW turned it around against Purdue with a +3 margin, the previous six games combined tell another story.

4) Will the Wisconsin passing game be needed, and if so, can it create the needed plays for offensive success?

Wisconsin ran on 51 of 59 total plays against Purdue last weekend, gaining the aforementioned 290 yards on the ground against the Boilermakers. Harkening back to question No. 1, if Iowa stands firms against a more reliable rushing attack, can quarterback Graham Mertz and the UW aerial attack find ways to make plays on Saturday? That feels like a tall task. Iowa's opponents have thrown for 211.3 yards per game, completing 56.5% of their passes with seven touchdowns. However, Phil Parker's defense ranks fourth in the FBS in passing efficiency defense heading into the weekend matchup (101.7), trailing just Cincinnati (89.8), Georgia (94.6) and Penn State (97.0). The Hawkeyes have generated those 16 interceptions, and Badgers quarterbacks have thrown nine picks so far this season. Ferentz and Iowa will be without standout cornerback Riley Moss -- who has snagged four interceptions and taken two back for touchdowns -- but it still could be rough sledding for Wisconsin.

5) How will special teams play a role on Saturday?