MADISON, Wis. – After two agonizing weeks, Wisconsin football is back on the schedule.

Having successfully diminished the spread of the coronavirus that infected over 20 student-athlete and support staff members over the past two weeks, causing cancellations of two games, No.13 Wisconsin is on track to play at Michigan Saturday night.

When the Badgers take the field at Michigan Stadium, here are my five burning questions I’ll have from the press box.

