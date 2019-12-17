News More News
Five Burning Questions: Early Signing Period

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its weekly "Five Burning Questions" series with an early signing period twist -- breaking down a handful of topics regarding Wisconsin's 2020 class and beyond.

1. Which program will Kaden Johnson sign with?

The four-star outside linebacker took an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 21 but also made stops at Nebraska on Sept. 27 and Oregon State on Oct. 11. According to a Josh Helmholdt article published over two weeks ago, he also has unofficially visited Minnesota.

The No. 135 player in the class of 2020 has received 15 offers from those teams along with LSU, Cal, Tennessee and Virginia. Rivals.com's "FutureCast" currently predicts Scott Frost's program as the destination for Johnson, but we will see on early Wednesday morning if Wisconsin receives its 18th verbal commitment of this recruiting cycle from the Minnesota native.

2. Will Wisconsin add a third wide receiver to the list?

