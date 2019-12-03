BadgerBlitz.com's "Five Burning Questions" returns this week, just in time for the beginning of Big Ten Championship week. West division winner Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) challenges the king of the East, Ohio State (12-0, 9-0), for the right to be conference champ. Here are a handful of questions as the teams prepare for their rumble in Indy.

1. Offensively, can Wisconsin get the ball moving, and put points on the board, against Ohio State?

Against the Buckeyes on Oct. 26, Wisconsin gained just 191 yards and seven points in what became a lopsided loss. The offense only moved the chains on three of 14 third down opportunities and the run game gained 83 yards on 2.4 yards per attempt. "I would say we didn't take control of the line of scrimmage like we wanted to that game," center Tyler Biadasz said when asked about the offensive line's play. "Weather conditions didn't help, but no excuses. We just got to play better. It's kind of broad, but it's true. We've got to play better across the board. "We had some false starts. We had some MAs that game, some snap infractions on me. Whatever the situation is, we just got to play better and we got to be ready for those situations." In the last four games after its second open weekend, Wisconsin has gained at least 453 yards in those contests -- running for 300 or more yards three times while passing for at least 200 twice. With offensive wrinkles flowing in November, can those be used to Wisconsin's advantage on Saturday?

2. Can the offense contain Chase Young?

On that note, the future Top 5 NFL Draft pick dominated Wisconsin's pass protection in the Horseshoe to the tune of four sacks and five tackles for loss on the day. Young hit the UW offense from different areas on the field, and it will have to account for him once again. Through 10 regular season games, Young has accumulated 16.5 sacks. Over half of his tackles (19.5 of 38) have resulted in a loss for the opposing offense. How will Wisconsin account for the most dominant defensive player in college football who should be invited to New York as a Heisman finalist?

3. Defensively, how will Wisconsin perform differently from the October matchup?

For about 35 minutes of game time, Wisconsin's defense contained the Ohio State offense featuring running back J.K. Dobbins and quarterback Justin Fields to 10 points and limited big plays. Then the Buckeyes unleashed an offensive onslaught that led to 28 straight points and a blowout win. Overall, OSU gained 264 yards on the ground on 5.3 yard per touch -- with Dobbins going for 163 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Fields did not necessarily thrash UW as much through the air with the weather conditions not necessarily ripe for throwing (167 yards on 12 of 22 passing with one score), but his ability to run allowed the Buckeyes' attack to flourish in the second half. Through Isaiahh Loudermilk's eyes, the Buckeyes exposed holes in the UW defense. "They were hitting open gaps," Loudermilk said on Monday. "We just got to play disciplined ball. Someone would be out of a gap here, and they hit it. Zone reads and stuff like that, we just really got to get our eyes right. We just got to stay disciplined which is what we did the first half, but they started exposing it the second half. "We’re lucky to have the opportunity to play them again. We’ll try to fix up our eyes and just come out playing.” Outside linebacker Zack Baun mentioned the Badgers had the chance to physically feel the size and the speed of Ohio State. Now, will the defense execute better this weekend?

4. How will the indoor atmosphere affect the teams?

Wisconsin experienced some dreary conditions inside Ohio Stadium over a month ago. Now, the teams will collectively experience no effects of the weather to hamper particular attacks. Who does that favor -- an Ohio State team whose passing attack was perhaps dampened on Oct. 26, or could it benefit a Wisconsin offense that can assert itself better in the run game with not as slippery conditions and the ability to utilize some plays off the edge? Both programs will have an ability to showcase its respective speed inside Lucas Oil Stadium..

5. How will Saturday's game (and how it plays out) affect Wisconsin's bowl destination, if any?