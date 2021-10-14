Five Burning Questions: Army vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin faces one more non-conference foe this weekend before the rest of its Big Ten schedule revs up to full gear. UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) hosts Army (4-1) at home inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, BTN). BadgerBlitz.com brings forth its “Five Burning Questions” for what could be a grinding battle between two run-based offenses who also boast the ability to halt opponents’ ground games.

1) BATTLE OF THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE, PART ONE: How will Wisconsin's rush defense contain Army's triple-option attack?

Wisconsin's front seven has been dominant this season, but it will face a unique challenge in Army's triple option scheme. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

It's a strength-on-strength matchup once again for Wisconsin this week. Army ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing yards per game (318.2) on 4.9 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. As discussed ad nauseam this week, the Black Knights run its vaunted triple-option, flexbone offense. The scheme consists mostly of runs and can feature three players in the backfield besides the quarterback. It stresses an opponent's defense by presenting multiple potential avenues the play could go, so defenders absolutely must adhere to their individual assignments. Thankfully for Wisconsin, it enters the contest with the No. 1 rush defense in the nation, allowing a mere 41.4 yards per game on 1.6 yards per attempt. Wisconsin has allowed an opponent to go over the century mark on the ground just once this season (Michigan, who gained 112 yards but on just 2.5 yards per carry). Defensive end Matt Henningsen stated on Monday that Army is "an uncomfortable matchup for anyone." "Like when you watch them, it’s not something that you see," Henningsen added. "I can't say that I love the matchup, but I'm excited for the opportunity because they're a good team and it's something different. I love having chances to do something different."

2) BATTLE OF THE LINE OF SCRIMMAGE, PART TWO: Can Wisconsin continue its success in the ground game?

This truly will be a game won at the line of scrimmage (writer's note: I really feel I've been saying that a lot lately, and it’s so cliche, but it’s definitely true with the 2021 Badgers). Wisconsin rebounded from a couple weeks of ground game gaffes to put up 391 yards against Illinois last Saturday. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen formed a dynamic duo in the backfield, combining for 276 yards and one touchdown each in the lopsided, dominating affair. Army, however, is no slouch against the run this season. It currently ranks third in the FBS, two spots below Wisconsin, and allows 61.2 yards per contest. Opponents have averaged only 2.7 yards per carry. Mellusi believes Army's personnel stands out. "I think people look at academies and think that they're not very big, but they have a pretty big front, like kind of along a Big Ten front," Mellusi said on Monday. "So I'm excited to dive into the film a little bit more."

3) Can Wisconsin's defense begin to generate turnovers for its offense?

Wisconsin's defense is once again the strength of the team. In addition to the aforementioned rush defense prowess, it ranks third in the FBS in total defense (217.8) and third-down conversion defense (23.9%). However, one area Jim Leonhard's unit has lacked in so far through five games is creating turnovers. UW holds only three to its name. There have been opportunities presented to do so this season, but they have not been capitalized upon said chances. Leonhard was asked if he kept track of the missed turnovers like some teams keep track of dropped passes on offense, and what his conversations are with his players. The coordinator smiled and laughed while the question was being raised (see the tweet from WOZN's Zach Heilprin below for full facial reaction). "It's not something necessarily that I track, but I mean at some point it's getting a little ridiculous, man. We got to catch the ball," Leonhard said on Monday. "It's taking advantage of the opportunities, and hit the group yesterday and after the game, like it didn't matter today, right? Didn't matter on that day, but we've been in games already this year where it did. Causing one or two of those turnovers make all the difference in the world. You have to take advantage. "It's a consistency thing. You know the opportunities are going to vary. They're going to come at different times in the game. Said you get a team that has to be more aggressive down the field will those opportunities, they're there a little bit more often. To me, it comes from a frustration because it's not like it's every day. They're going out they're capitalizing on their opportunities and creating turnovers all week long. We got to get to get it done on Saturday, and we got to finish those plays because like I said, there's already been weeks this season where that that key turnover changes everything." Army has only coughed up the ball three times this year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXNjb25zaW7igJlzIGRlZmVuc2UgaGFzIGJlZW4gc28gZ29vZCB0 aGlzIHllYXIgYnV0IHRoZXnigJl2ZSBhbHNvIGRyb3BwZWQgYSBidW5jaCBv ZiBpbnRlcmNlcHRpb25zLiBBc2tlZCBKaW0gTGVvbmhhcmQgYWJvdXQgaXQg dG9kYXkuIDxicj48YnI+4oCcQXQgc29tZSBwb2ludCBpdOKAmXMgZ2V0dGlu ZyBhIGxpdHRsZSByaWRpY3Vsb3VzLCBtYW4uIFdlIGdvdHRhIGNhdGNoIHRo ZSBiYWxsLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vS0RZQzdYN29mUSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tEWUM3WDdvZlE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmFj aCBIZWlscHJpbiAoQFphY2hIZWlscHJpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoSGVpbHByaW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0NDc2Mjc4NTA0MTMy MzIxNDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

4) Will the passing game gain more consistency?

Wisconsin did not need the pass to win in Champaign last weekend, and while there were some positives in the passing game, the offense also showed similar inconsistencies that were in some cases microcosms of the season to date. First the positives. The offensive line did not allow a sack against an Illinois defense that boasted 15 coming into the game. Quarterback Graham Mertz, in the first drive of the third quarter, completed three passes to move the chains on third down. The third-year signal caller also looked more comfortable in the pocket. Looking at the other side of things: Mertz completed only 10-of-19 passes for 100 yards. He did not throw a touchdown pass, but he aired out a deep throw that was late to an open Kendric Pryor that was intercepted. Mertz also missed a wide open Jake Ferguson on a throw that hung up and was under-thrown as well on that first drive of the second half. That latter example did not matter as much since Wisconsin eventually scored that series. Army allows 215 yards per game through the air, but it also has 13 sacks through five games. Can Wisconsin keep Mertz upright on Saturday -- and the rest of the season -- and when given the time and protection, can he make the right progressions to hit his targets for gains?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bc2tlZCBNZXJ0eiBhYm91dCB0aGlzIHBsYXkgJmFtcDsgbWlzc2lu ZyBEYXZpczxicj48YnI+4oCcSSB3YXMgaGFuZ2luZyBvbiBDaGltLiBJIHNo b3VsZG7igJl0IGhhdmUgZG9uZSB0aGF0LiBJIHNob3VsZCBoYXZlIHdvcmtl ZCB0aHJvdWdoIG15IHByb2dyZXNzaW9ucy4gSSB3YXMgaGFuZ2luZyBvbiBo aW0sIHRob3VnaHQgaGUgd2FzIGdvaW5nIHRvIHNxdWVlemUgb3V0IG9mIHRo ZXJlLiBJIHNob3VsZCBoYXZlIHdvcmtlZCB0aHJvdWdoICZhbXA7IGl0IHdv dWxkIGhhdmUgdGFrZW4gbWUgcmlnaHQgdG8gRGFubnnigJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lRVmZqVWttaW4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pUVZm alVrbWluPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggSGVpbHByaW4gKEBaYWNoSGVp bHByaW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmFjaEhlaWxw cmluL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ3NjA3MTIyMjI5ODc4Nzg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

5) Can Wisconsin move the chains on third down like it did against Illinois?