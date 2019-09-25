First Wisconsin visit a hit with four-star LB Yanni Karlaftis
West Lafayette, Ind., 2021 linebacker Yanni Karlaftis lives in the shadow of Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium, but this past weekend he made a game day visit to see a different Big Ten campus.“I was over ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news