One of the Badgers' top cornerback targets in the 2025 class, Tampa Bay native Rukeem Stroud, made his first trip up to Madison on May 2. Wisconsin had been recruiting the four-star corner hard before getting him on campus, but seeing Madison in person moved the needle for Stroud.

“It changed a lot," Stroud told BadgerBlitz.com of his visit. "It’s definitely somewhere I can see myself playing."