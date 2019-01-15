Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. BadgerBlitz.com.com has tracked Wisconsin's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off. We also have the number of snaps for each player and grades from our partners at Pro Football Focus.

Five freshmen - Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, Jack Sanborn, Rachad Wildgoose and John Chenal - played in more than four games this season and will be sophomores next year. The rest played in four games or less and will be redshirt freshmen in 2019.