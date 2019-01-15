Ticker
Final Numbers: Wisconsin Freshmen Tracker

Aron Cruickshank
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. BadgerBlitz.com.com has tracked Wisconsin's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off. We also have the number of snaps for each player and grades from our partners at Pro Football Focus.

Five freshmen - Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, Jack Sanborn, Rachad Wildgoose and John Chenal - played in more than four games this season and will be sophomores next year. The rest played in four games or less and will be redshirt freshmen in 2019.

WISCONSIN FRESHMEN TRACKER
PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Aron Cruickshank

13

68 (OFFENSIVE) | 63 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

63.6 | 56.5

Bryson Williams

13

307 (DEFENSIVE) | 34 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

58.8 | 57.1

Jack Sanborn

11

51 (DEFENSIVE) | 116 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

51.8 | 58.7

Rachad Wildgoose

10

495 (DEFENSIVE) | 66 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

58.6 | 61.7

*John Chenal

8

67 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

60.5

Travian Blaylock

4

49 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

56.3

Isaac Guerendo

4

7 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

53.8

Donte Burton

4

80 (DEFENSIVE) | 4 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

54.8 | 60.8

Reggie Pearson

4

50 (DEFENSIVE) | 31 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

67.7 | 61.1

Alexander Smith

4

12 (DEFENSIVE) | 27 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

57.3 | 62.1

Taj Mustapha

4

10 (OFFENSIVE) | 29 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

78.8 | 29.8

*Brady Schipper

2

2 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

60.2

Cormac Sampson

1

14 (OFFENSIVE) | 12 (SPECIAL TEAMS)

86.9 | 62.7

A.J. Abbott

0

-

-

Boyd Dietzen

0

-

-

Jaylan Franklin

0

-

-

Michael Furtney

0

-

-

CJ Goetz

0

-

-

Isaiah Mullens

0

-

-

Nakia Watson

0

-

-

Chase Wolf

0

-

-
*Indicates a preferred walk-on
