Final look: Wisconsin's 2021 true freshmen tracker
Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.
Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones did so this past season?
BadgerBlitz.com presents our final version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicled the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.
These true freshmen are separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those who did not hit that mark.
OVER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD
|Games
|Opponents
|Official Stats
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|
12
|
Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State
|
186 attempts,
1,286 yards, 12 TDs
|
80.7
|
310
|Games
|Opponents
|Official Stats
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|
13
|
Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State
|
17 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
|
65.9
|
69
|Games
|Games Played
|Official Stats
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|
9
|
Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State
|
1 tackle
|
65.8 (special teams)
|
93 (special teams)
UNDER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD
|Player
|Games
|Opponents
|Official Stats
|
Ricardo Hallman
|
3
|
Eastern Michigan, Rutgers, Arizona State
|
1 tackle, 1 pass defended
|
Markus Allen
|
3
|
Rutgers, Minnesota, Arizona State
|
3 catches, 65 yards | 1 rush, 4 yards
|
Darryl Peterson
|
2
|
Rutgers, Arizona State
|
1 tackle
|
Jackson Acker
|
2
|
Rutgers, Northwestern
|
6 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD
|
Grover Bortolotti
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
5 carries, 48 yards
|
Riley Mahlman
|
1
|
Rutgers
|
12 snaps
|
Jake Ratzlaff
|
1
|
Northwestern
|
1 tackle
|
Skyler Bell
|
1
|
Arizona State
|
1 catch, 15 yards
|
TJ Bollers
|
1
|
Arizona State
|
N/A
Members from the 2021 scholarship class who did not play: Al Ashford III, Nolan Rucci, Michael Jarvis, Jack Pugh, Ayo Adebogun, Bryan Sanborn, Deacon Hill and JP Benzschawel
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook