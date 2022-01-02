Final look: Wisconsin's 2021 true freshmen tracker

Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones did so this past season?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our final version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicled the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen are separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those who did not hit that mark.