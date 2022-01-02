 Three true freshmen burned their redshirt for the Badgers in 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-02 15:51:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Final look: Wisconsin's 2021 true freshmen tracker

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wisconsin may be known as a developmental program, but that has not stopped some notable first-year Badgers from making an impact early on during their time in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones did so this past season?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our final version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicled the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen are separated into two groups: those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those who did not hit that mark.

OVER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Running Back Braelon Allen
Games  Opponents  Official Stats PFF Grade Snaps

12

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State

186 attempts,

1,286 yards, 12 TDs

80.7

310
Safety Hunter Wohler.
Safety Hunter Wohler.
Safety Hunter Wohler
Games Opponents  Official Stats PFF Grade Snaps

13

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State

17 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

65.9

69
Inside linebacker Jake Chaney.
Inside linebacker Jake Chaney. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Inside Linebacker Jake Chaney
Games Games Played Official Stats PFF Grade Snaps

9

Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State

1 tackle

65.8 (special teams)

93 (special teams)

UNDER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Wisconsin true freshman tailback Jackson Acker.
Wisconsin true freshman tailback Jackson Acker. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
UNDER FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD 
Player Games Opponents Official Stats

Ricardo Hallman

3

Eastern Michigan, Rutgers, Arizona State

1 tackle, 1 pass defended

Markus Allen

3

Rutgers, Minnesota, Arizona State

3 catches, 65 yards | 1 rush, 4 yards

Darryl Peterson

2

Rutgers, Arizona State

1 tackle

Jackson Acker

2

Rutgers, Northwestern

6 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD

Grover Bortolotti

1

Rutgers

5 carries, 48 yards

Riley Mahlman

1

Rutgers

12 snaps

Jake Ratzlaff

1

Northwestern

1 tackle

Skyler Bell

1

Arizona State

1 catch, 15 yards

TJ Bollers

1

Arizona State

N/A

Members from the 2021 scholarship class who did not play: Al Ashford III, Nolan Rucci, Michael Jarvis, Jack Pugh, Ayo Adebogun, Bryan Sanborn, Deacon Hill and JP Benzschawel

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}