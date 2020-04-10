Bo Ryan’s Swing Offense was a staple in Madison for 15 years. Wisconsin gained the reputation as a tough team to defend due to the principles of the Swing: positionless basketball, post-ups, 3-point shooting and constant movement.

While the Swing was always the base set for Ryan’s teams, he often tweaked the level structure and offensive principles to fit his personnel.

In his time as head coach at UW, Greg Gard has shown his willingness to keep elements of Ryan’s playbook. But he's also not afraid to mix in his own variations and entirely new concepts.

