Film Room: What changed offensively from Bo Ryan to Greg Gard?
Bo Ryan’s Swing Offense was a staple in Madison for 15 years. Wisconsin gained the reputation as a tough team to defend due to the principles of the Swing: positionless basketball, post-ups, 3-point shooting and constant movement.
While the Swing was always the base set for Ryan’s teams, he often tweaked the level structure and offensive principles to fit his personnel.
In his time as head coach at UW, Greg Gard has shown his willingness to keep elements of Ryan’s playbook. But he's also not afraid to mix in his own variations and entirely new concepts.
RELATED: Film Room: Offensive Growth Sparks Big Ten Championship Run
Bo Ryan's Offense
Through the Ryan years, Wisconsin relied heavily on the Swing and 4-out principles to create their offense. The base Swing look is basically a series of actions to move the ball side-to-side and create deep post touches from flex screens, with backside flares and exchanges to keep the middle of the floor open for wing penetration.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news