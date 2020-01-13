In their 58-49 road victory over Penn State, the Badgers turned an old basketball cliché on its head. Sometimes, instead of defense being your best offense, offense can be your best defense. Saturday's matinee was a coming-out party for Micah Potter, who, after battling the NCAA, losing appeals and watching his teammates struggle earlier this year, had a signature moment in Happy Valley. Not only was Potter able to find his stroke en route to 24 points off the bench, but he also scored Wisconsin's first 12 of the afternoon.

Micah Potter (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

The Ohio State transfer's scoring was not only important because of Wisconsin's offensive struggles this year, but also because of how it took Penn State big man Mike Watkins out of the game early and often. Watkins averages a near double-double with 10.4 points per game and over eight rebounds. The 6-foot-9 senior played only 13 minutes, a season-low, and was held to zero points, also a season-low. Foul trouble wasn't the issue that kept the Philly native out; instead, it was the impact of Potter and others using their speed to make him a defensive liability. The negation of Watkins as an offensive weapon helped hold Penn State, a team that came in averaging nearly 80 points per ballgame, to a season-low 49. Let's break down some film of how Potter and Wisconsin attacked the Nittany Lions offensively:

The Potter pick-and-pop

Not only does the Potter pick-and-pop roll off the tongue well, but it is also an area where Wisconsin can exploit Big Ten defensive schemes. You have to understand why Potter shooting threes was not at the top of the Penn State scouting report. The 6-foot-10 forward came in just 1-of-5 on the year from distance. He has always been a player known for having a solid stroke - it just did not look like he was confident from the perimeter with limited reps this year and a lack of game action over the past couple of seasons. Naturally, as shown in the clip below, defenses are going to pay more attention to Kobe King and his ability to attack the rim rather than Potter's ability to shoot from deep. Here, Wisconsin spreads the floor extremely well and King and Potter play a little two-man game. Potter pops off the screen and as the scouting report likely indicated, both Nittany Lions defenders stay with King. The redshirt sophomore makes the correct read and the weak-side help coming from the PSU guard has no chance to affect Potter's shot.

When Micah Potter shoots it confidently from the perimeter, this team looks a lot different #Badgers pic.twitter.com/G5lBUjAbxU — Locked On Badgers (@LockedOnBadgers) January 13, 2020

Taking Watkins out of the game

Later in the first half, Wisconsin really began to put Watkins in difficult situations. The senior big man's weakness defensively is his foot speed, and Potter was able to move without the basketball effectively. In this pick-and-roll with Brad Davison, Potter "slips" the screen by darting inside a step early. This catches the Penn State big man off-guard. By now forcing Watkins to defend him with his back turned, a confident Potter, who has already hit two 3s, cuts back outside. The closeout from Watkins is inevitably late and without hesitation, Potter nets another one.

Looking at some Micah Potter film and this sequence shows how Wisco took Mike Watkins out of the game: Potter slips the screen and then cuts back out to the wing for a 3. Watkins caught off balance by the slip then just doesn't have the foot speed to fully contest the jumper. pic.twitter.com/qSlmInknLi — Asher Low 🧢 (@alow_33) January 13, 2020

Taking Advantage of Mismatches

Earlier in the game, this next play may have been a trap on Davison by two Penn State defenders. It's hard to say whether or not this is just poor defense or a decision in the pick-and-roll coming from the bench, but Penn State inexcusably switches Watkins on to Davison following the Potter screen. Also strange here is how easily the Nittany Lions were willing to switch this. The Badgers now have a matchup they will take all day long, and Davison gets the step on the slower Watkins and finishes despite the contact. This probably should have been an "And-1" situation.