Fifth-year center Kayden Lyles will transfer from Wisconsin
Kayden Lyles, the highest-rated prospect from Wisconsin's 2017 recruiting class, announced his decision to transfer on Monday.
A 6-foot-3, 312-pound center, Lyles played in 34 career games for the Badgers as both an offensive and defensive lineman. He made 16 starts - four coming at left guard, five at center and seven as a defensive end in 2018.
Lyles has one year of eligibility remaining at his future school.
Lyles, who played his senior season at nearby Middleton High School, entered fall camp as UW's starting center with the No. 1 offensive line. As practices wore on, however, he was replaced by redshirt sophomore Joe Tippmann, who has started six of Wisconsin's seven contests this season.
Moving forward, Tanor Bortolini and Cormac Sampson will likely be backup options at center behind Tippmann for position coach Joe Rudolph.
Lyles is the fifth player to leave the program this fall, along with Loyal Crawford, Antwan Roberts, Jalen Berger and Devin Chandler.