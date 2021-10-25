Fifth-year center Kayden Lyles will transfer from Wisconsin

Kayden Lyles, the highest-rated prospect from Wisconsin's 2017 recruiting class, announced his decision to transfer on Monday.

A 6-foot-3, 312-pound center, Lyles played in 34 career games for the Badgers as both an offensive and defensive lineman. He made 16 starts - four coming at left guard, five at center and seven as a defensive end in 2018.

Lyles has one year of eligibility remaining at his future school.