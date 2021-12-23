Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 4-6
With the regular season in the books, it’s time to look at the top true freshmen in the country. We call it the Farrell Freshman 15 and continue today with Nos. 4-6.
6. DB Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
The skinny: While Clemson did not have the season it expected, the play of Mukuba has fans excited about his future. Totaling 46 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and numerous pass break-ups, he looks to be the future leader of the defensive unit in Death Valley.
Farrell’s take: Mukuba was a Rivals250 get for Clemson out of Texas and has been ready to play earlier than expected. He’s made a huge impact and provided a leadership role down the line.
5. RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
The skinny: Considering Allen did not become a significant part of the offense until the fourth game of the season, his performance in 2021 was even more impressive. Finishing with 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging 7.1 yards per carry, Allen has the potential to become the next great Wisconsin running back.
Farrell’s take: Allen is a monster. He accelerated high school, was recruited as a linebacker and then switched to running back, and now he’s the next star of the Wisconsin offense. He has a chance to be a 2,000-yard rusher.
4. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
The skinny: Worthy arrived at Texas knowing that there would be an immediate opportunity for playing time considering the need for playmakers at the position. He responded by leading the team in receptions (63), receiving yards (998) and receiving touchdowns (12). His yardage and touchdown totals led the Big 12.
Farrell’s take: The California speedster could make a case to be No. 1 on this list as his deep play ability was a must for the Texas offense. He’s already an absolute star.