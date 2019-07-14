Depth across the board at nearly every position is a big reason why Wisconsin is expected to contend for a Big Ten West title in 2019. With that theme in mind, BadgerBlitz.com ranked each position's depth from strongest to weakest based on the projected fall camp roster.

Reason why: Despite losing four starters from the 2018 roster, offensive line may still be the deepest position group heading into the fall. In the middle, potential All-American Tyler Biadasz returns, along with left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who played in all 13 games last fall. Kayden Lyles is penciled in at right guard after he spent the 2018 season on the defensive line, with Logan Bruss expected to take over at right tackle. David Moorman, Josh Seltzner and Jason Erdmann will battle to start at left guard and should provide depth on the interior. Tyler Beach is likely the No. 3 tackle with incoming freshman Logan Brown an intriguing prospect to watch this fall.

Key recruiting class: The 2017 class included potential starters in Lyles, Bruss and Seltzner, as well as reserves Alex Fenton and Aaron Vopal.