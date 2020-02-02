Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect took an unofficial visit to UW for the Badgers' junior day in Madison.

Carter Evans has been on Wisconsin's recruiting radar since his sophomore year at Prairie Ridge High School in Illinois.

"We got to take a tour around the facilities, which were unbelievable," Evans told BadgerBlitz.com. "Then we got to take headshots with the jerseys on. After that we got to sit down with our position coach and talk for a good amount of time.

"At the end we went on a tour around the campus and then we all went to the basketball game against Michigan State, which was such a great atmosphere. It was a really great experience being able to talk to all the coaches and recruits and start building those relationships."

Evans, who had 1,100 total offensive yards and 17 touchdowns last fall, is being recruited as a tight end by Wisconsin.

"The coaches said to keep up the hard work and that they will be down to watch me work out sometime in the spring," Evans said. "They will stay in contact until then. The fans stood out to me. When we went to the basketball game, the arena was so loud and the fans were just unbelievable. Also, the coaches really made me feel at home.

"They truly have something special up in Madison and that would be a great spot for any player who is looking for a family culture and a winning tradition, along with great academics."

Evans, whose older brother, Samson Evans, is a sophomore running back at Iowa, currently has offers from Central Michigan, Kent State, Northern Illinois, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Illinois State.

"I visited NIU last weekend and I plan on scheduling more visits this spring," Evans said. "A lot of schools came into the school recently, so I will get a better feeling of which schools are the most interested in these coming months."

The Badgers currently have eight commitments in the 2021 class.