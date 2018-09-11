"I had a blast at the Wisconsin visit," Buss told BadgerBlitz.com. "Everyone was incredibly nice. They fed us a breakfast when we got to the recruiting tent and then we got to walk through the weight room and go on to the field before the game.

Kimberly, which produced three Badgers on the current roster, is a priority in-state high school for the Wisconsin coaching staff on the recruiting front.

"After that we watched the game and at halftime we got a little snack. Then after the game we went into the locker room and got to listen in on what the coaches had to say and we got to talk to them a little more in there."

Buss, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect, camped with the Badgers this summer. Saturday, he was able to reconnect with the coaching staff.

"I felt like all of the coaches wanted to talk to me and get to know me," Buss said. "But I did realize that I didn't get quite as much attention as some of the guys did that got offered during that trip or were already offered. So I am hoping to get a little more attention from them as the season goes on and they can see how I play.

"I always admired Wisconsin growing up. My mom went there and now one of my brothers goes there, too. We always had season tickets for the games and I always looked forward to going to the games and watching them."

Outside of Wisconsin, Buss has received early interest from one other Big Ten school.

"The two main schools that I have talked to are Wisconsin and Iowa. I went to both of their camps in the summer," Buss said. "With Iowa, I talked to them in the spring a bit, and then I went to the camp and coach (Tim) Polasek said he was impressed and would be keeping tabs on me throughout the season."

In the 2020 class, the Badgers have commitments from in-state offensive tackles Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig.