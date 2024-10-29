Elite 2026 four-star target Matt Sieg impressed by Wisconsin's safeties

Early in his recruitment, Matt Sieg was recruited as an athlete by many schools. Wisconsin and safeties coach Alex Grinch, however, immediately liked the McDonald, Pennsylvania native at safety. On his game-day trip to Madison this past Saturday, Sieg came away impressed with Grinch's unit.

“I really enjoyed watching the game, watching the safeties play. Wisconsin safeties definitely fit my style of play. Fast, physical, they seem to be involved in every play, whether it’s run, pass. It was really fun to watch them," he told BadgerBlitz.com.

Wisconsin's star safety Hunter Wohler was particularly impressive to Sieg.

“He laid some people out," he said. "He’s really fun to watch, he flies around.”