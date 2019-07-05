Wisconsin's summer camp last month was a homecoming of sorts for Montana athlete Kenneth Eiden IV.

A 6-foot, 235-pound junior from Bozeman High School, Eiden IV, who attended UW"s second camp session in June, has family connections to the Appleton area.

"My father grew up in Kimberly and played for the Papermakers there," Eiden IV told BadgerBlitz.com. "And my uncle, Rob Salm, is the head coach at Appleton North. My grandparents, aunts and uncles, as well as all my cousins, live in Appleton and Kimberly."