Early Spring Mailbag: Breakout candidates, first impressions, more

Writers Donnie Slusher and Cam Wilhorn attended each practice, and have answered some of the biggest questions left by Badger fans via the message board.

Wilhorn: I’m pumped to see Jackson Acker in this offense. Most of the reporting out of spring camp is that he has played fullback. However, we’ve seen him lined up in the slot at tight end, and at fullback. He’s been motioned all over the field and has caught a few passes. Acker won’t wow statistically or athletically, but this is an important role in Jeff Grimes’s offense, and he has a great skill set to fill it.

On defense, Christian Alliegro is the clear candidate for me. He’s lightning fast to the ball and has the instincts you want in an inside linebacker. Alliegro should have gotten more playing time last year, and I think he’s going to be a tackle machine in 2025.