Early Signing Day Positional Grades: Wisconsin Badgers Offense

Needed: 2; Signed: 2

Breakdown: Wisconsin was able to snag Carter Smith, a four-star prospect and Rivals250 member, late in the recruiting cycle. That was an substantial feat in itself. But being able to do it without an offensive coordinator in place was equally impressive.

“His process was a very challenging one. We always tell families, this is not an easy recruiting process. And unfortunately, sometimes we make it tougher than it needs to be, and sometimes the leagues make it tougher and the rules make it tougher than it needs to be," Max Stienecker said. "So, [my] heart was out to them on how the process went with his prior institution, and it was just an opportunity that kind of struck at the right time that we say everything happens for a reason, and for us, Pat (Lambert) and I were able to go down there and spend some time at Bishop Verot, and he was able to come up here on his official visit. And it just felt like a perfect match for who we are, what we want to do and what we want to be."

Not only did the Badgers snag the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the country, they were able to hang onto long-time commit Landyn Locke during that process. The 2025 class is the first Wisconsin cycle to have two scholarship quarterbacks since 2017, which included Jack Coan and Danny Vanden Boom. Head coach Luke Fickell talked Wednesday about having at least five scholarship players at the position.

“To me, as long as you're upfront, as long as you're honest with people, if your relationship's built the right way, it usually works itself out. And to be honest, I thought that they handled it really well," Fickell said. "They (Locke family) understood what it is that we had to do and what we were going to try to do, and all anybody wants is to make sure that they still have the opportunity to compete, they still have the same opportunities that and still believe in them the same way that we did, whether it was a year ago or six months or a month ago, we started recruiting another quarterback.

"It wasn't because Landyn was hurt or it wasn't because we didn't believe in him. It was just the sheer fact that, like I told him, we need to have five guys in that room, and we can't get into a situation like we have been this year."

Biggest Miss: Luke Nickel (Miami)