With Big Ten media days fast approaching and fall camp slated to open shortly thereafter, the 2024 college football season is right around the corner. In year two of the Luke Fickell era, Wisconsin has further revamped its roster but faces a daunting schedule littered with marquee matchups. Throughout July, BadgerBlitz.com will break down each game on Wisconsin's slate. We'll continue with USC, the Badgers' Big Ten opener. Yes, you read that right.



OVERVIEW

USC projected starting quarterback Miller Moss. (Alex Verdugo/USC Athletics)

After playing host to Alabama and an early bye week, Wisconsin will have the pleasure of facing its second consecutive blue-blood program in USC. This time, the Badgers will travel to Southern California and the Colosseum, where the Trojans enter a new era in Lincoln Riley's third year as head coach. Let's start with the obvious: USC now faces life without Caleb Williams, its eighth Heisman winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The dazzling quarterback was must-watch television every week, and did an excellent job masking some of the flaws Riley is still trying to amend as he shapes the Trojans in his vision. Even with Williams, USC had a rather disappointing season in 2023. The Trojans finished 8-5 and without a signature win. They dropped close conference games to Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Washington, and also fell at the hands of rival Notre Dame. As a final sour taste in the mouths of the USC faithful, the Trojans lost to cross-town rival UCLA by 18 points to close out the regular season. Their victory over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl prevented them from closing the season on a four-game slide, but it was little consolation for a team that started the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. As has been a trend with Riley-coached teams dating back to his days at Oklahoma, USC's defense was its downfall. Despite boasting the No. 3 scoring offense in the country, the Trojans' scoring and total defense both ranked in the bottom 15 nationally. The dichotomy of pairing one of the most electrifying college quarterbacks ever with a defense that was essentially a national punchline was ultimately USC's downfall. After firing much-maligned defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who now coaches the safety room at Wisconsin, the Trojans poached D'Anton Lynn from UCLA to call the shots defensively. USC hopes that a revitalized defense and the fruits of Riley's recruiting efforts can return them to the prominence we've come to expect from one of the most storied programs in college football.

OFFENSIVE BREAKDOWN

Miller Moss is the man with the unenviable task of replacing Williams at quarterback. Still, his reputation proceeds him. A top-10 quarterback in the class of 2021, Moss threw for 681 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception while completing over 70 percent of his passes in relief work last season. He'll orchestrate an offense that needs to replace many of its top playmakers as well. USC's leading rusher in 2023, Marshawn Lloyd, now plays for the Green Bay Packers. Its leading receiver, Tahj Washington, plays for the Miami Dolphins. Its second-leading receiver Brenden Rice plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. In line to replace the production at receiver are Duce Robinson, Ja'Kobi Lane and Zachariah Branch, among others. Branch, a shifty slot receiver, was one of the most dynamic true freshman in the sport last fall. He's a blur in the open field, often with his mouthguard dangling haphazardly from his helmet. He'll return kickoffs and punts as well, because good things happen when the ball is in his hands. On the ground, it'll be extremely difficult to replicate the whopping 7.1 yards-per-carry that Lloyd posted last fall. Woody Marks, a transfer from Mississippi State, is the most experienced ball-carrier the Trojans have and he's first in line to start at tailback. Marks is also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, piling up 154 catches during his time in Starkville. That could prove vital while USC breaks in a new starting quarterback. In the offensive trenches, the Trojans return their center (Jonah Monheim) and left guard (Emmanuel Pregnon) but will also rely on contributions from youngsters, such as the true sophomore Alani Noa and redshirt freshman Elijah Paige. Overall, this is a unit that has the pieces to be an offensive juggernaut once again in 2024. They'll take a step back, but Moss is the X-factor in determining just how far.

DEFENSIVE BREAKDOWN

Unsurprisingly, USC's defense will look extremely different in 2024 after it was repeatedly shredded last fall. As many as five transfers could start immediately for the Trojans, with more transfers populating the two-deep. The new defensive coordinator Lynn brought two of his top players in the secondary with him from UCLA: cornerback John Humphrey and safety Kamari Ramsey. Both are expected to start, and both are difference makers. Another transfer expected to make an immediate impact is the former Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. In 2023, he racked up a staggering 106 tackles to go along with two sacks and two interceptions. He's the kind of experienced difference-maker and field-general this team desperately needed at middle linebacker. On the defensive line, Bear Alexander remains one of the better players at his position in the sport. The ex-Georgia Bulldog put together a very solid season last year with 47 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He'll be a good test for the interior of Wisconsin's offensive line. Last season, USC's secondary struggled mightily, giving up around 246 yards-per-game through the air. But the running defense was even worse on a national scale, as only 14 programs in the nation surrendered more yards-per-game on the ground. The Trojans may be restocked defensively, but its reasonable to expect programs to run it down their throat until they prove they can stop it. With the Badgers' detail of massive offensive linemen, expect a similar line of reasoning from Phil Longo on Sept. 28.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Zachariah Branch