Duo of Johns Catapult Wisconsin Into Modern Era

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badger players Kamari McGee, John Blackwell and John Tonje sat before the media on Sunday with the same expressions and temperament we’ve come to expect from them. McGee smiled throughout. Tonje let out a few grins. Blackwell, not much. You would never know that the trio had just completed an 83-55 beatdown of conference foe Nebraska, while scoring nearly as many points (52) as them. Sunday was business as usual for the 16-4 Badgers. It was the 13th time they’ve scored 80 points this season, their sixth victory of at least 20 points and third of at least 25. As substantial as the performance was for the team as a whole, two names rose above the rest, as has often been the case this season. Tonje led the team with 27 points while going 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. Blackwell finished with 14, along with 4-of-7 shooting from 3. The pair began the day by scoring 16 combined points in just over four minutes, creating a 19-2 lead that set the tone for the remainder of the day.

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and John Tonje. (Photo by Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz.com)

The pair have already established themselves as one of the best-scoring duos in recent Badger history. Heading into tonight's matchup against Maryland (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at the Xfinity Center, Tonje is up to 18.0 points per game on the season while Blackwell isn’t far behind with 16.7. They currently sit at seventh and 11th, respectively, among the Big Ten’s leading scorers. While they could likely exist as dominant scorers individually, their skills and mindsets have blended in a way that’s rare at Wisconsin. “I think we just feed off each other’s energy. We just keep talking to each other throughout the game, like, ‘Keep going.’ And I think we just have fun hooping with each other. It’s fun to go out there and play with him every night, and he just shows you something new almost every night,” Blackwell said. “We’re just out here having fun. He makes my job a lot easier getting downhill and being at the top of that scouting report. I’m just loving being here and being able to play on the same team as him,” Tonje said. It didn’t take long at all for Tonje to establish himself as a scoring threat. He put up 41 points against Arizona in just the fourth game of the season and quickly grabbed national attention. His combination of long-distance shooting (39.4 percent) and ability to drive to the rim with relentless physicality has made him Wisconsin’s most reliable scorer on a game-to-game basis. Yet, on the nights when Tonje doesn’t have it — like when he went scoreless against USC — Blackwell is often ready and waiting to take over as the focal point, without changing how the offense operates.

Highest Scoring Badger Duos (21st Century) Year Players (Average Points Per Game) Combined PPG 2024-25 John Tonje (18.0), John Blackwell (16.3) 34.3 2021-22 Johnny Davis (19.7), Brad Davison (14.1) 33.8 2003-04 Devin Harris (19.5), Alando Tucker (14.0) 33.5

Blackwell peppered in some strong scoring performances early, but has taken an extra step since Big Ten play began. He’s averaging 20.3 points per game since 2025 began. Tonje also allows Blackwell to focus more on playmaking, which has had an underrated impact on Wisconsin’s offense. After Chucky Hepburn left via the transfer portal this past offseason, Greg Gard didn’t find much of a replacement at point guard. That responsibility largely fell on the shoulders of Blackwell, along with McGee off the bench. If Blackwell was forced to be both the team’s primary scorer and playmaker, it would likely be too much pressure at this point in his career. But the offense has become fluid enough to where each of the superstars can essentially pick and choose their responsibilities on a night-to-night basis. “They’re opportunistic. We don’t come into it with a predetermined mindset that player A, B or C has to get so many shots. It happens. You take what the defense gives you. You try to put players in the position of their strengths. Both Johns have done a good job of that,” Gard said Sunday. Plenty of ink has been spilt about Wisconsin’s general offensive evolution this season Their improvement is undeniable on paper — sixth in the Big Ten and 29th in the country in scoring (82.5 points per game) — and even more obvious on the court. Gard has committed to, and succeeded at, modernizing his offense. But this leap didn’t magically happen overnight.

