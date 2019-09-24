Dual-sport athlete Matthias Algarin takes official visit to Wisconsin
Football or track? Matthias Algarin knows he wants to participate in both sports at the next level.
Now, the 6-foot, 168-pound senior from Healy High School in Minnesota needs to find the best college to fit his unique skill-set. This past weekend, the projected wide receiver, long jumper and sprinter took an official visit to the University of Wisconsin.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news