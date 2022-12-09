Benton, a former three-star prospect from Janesville, Wis., started all 12 games for the Badgers this season. He graded out as the highest-rated defensive lineman for UW (74.2), according to PFF.

Senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton will skip Wisconsin's bowl game against Oklahoma State in order to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A member of Wisconsin's 2019 recruiting class, Benton contributed right away for the Badgers as a true freshman. He played in 13 games with six starts at nose tackle. Over the following two seasons - 2020 and 2021 - Benton played in all 20 contests and made 17 starts.

This fall, Benton racked up 35 tackles. 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks - all career highs. He was a second-team all-conference selection by the Associated Press.

Benton, a team captain in 2022, has already accepted an invitation to play in 2023 Senior Bowl.

Benton's departure means the Badgers will have to find a new starter at defensive tackle for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. Redshirt junior Gio Paez and true freshman Curt Neal could both see extended time against the Pokes.