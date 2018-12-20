MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers tried their best to redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Coan in 2018, but even the best-laid plans often go awry. And while in an ideal world the Badgers wanted to redshirt Coan and preserve a year of his eligibility, head coach Paul Chryst confirmed on Thursday that Coan will start Wisconsin’s game against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl in place of Alex Hornibrook, who is still dealing with the lingering side effects of the head injuries he sustained this season.

Coan started four games for the Badgers this season in place of Hornibrook while the latter recovered from two separate head injuries. Playing in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 will be Coan's fifth game of the season - meaning he will have played in enough games to exhaust a year of eligibility according to the NCAA's new redshirt rules.