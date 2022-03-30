Discussing skillsets of 2024 RB Corey Smith, OL Donovan Harbour

BadgerBlitz TV returns with our weekly Q&A with Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove. Senior writer Jake Kocorowski asks the recruiting analyst about two in-state talent that recently received offers from Wisconsin -- 2024 running back Corey Smith and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour -- and their particular skill sets that stand out.

Clint also provides an extended scouting report on UW's latest 2022 walk-on commit, quarterback Marshall Howe.