After pumping in 20 points and five assists a game for Phenom Unity in the final adidas 3SSB session of the summer, the 6-foot-3 point guard seemingly proved just that.

Dezhon Hall ’s approach to the circuit season this summer was to push himself against premium competition to reinforce to everyone else what he already knew: That he’s one of the most underrated prospects in the 2026 class.

“I was hurt during most of the high school season, so I was hungry,” Hall said. “My big thing was that I wanted to be playing against the best competition because I knew that I was gonna come out and produce. I felt like this was gonna be my summer.”

If the line of college coaches already forming to land Hall is any indication, he’s well on his way staking his claim at a spot in the Rivals 150.

Ohio, Miami-Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Indiana, Michigan, Stanford, DePaul, Michigan State, Marquette and Ohio State are just a handful of the programs circling.

“I’m going to take visits to DePaul, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State and Marquette,” Hall said. “I’m getting the dates together here soon. It feels good to see all the hard work paying off, but it makes me want to take it up a notch.”

To that end, Hall recently transferred to Legacy Early College (S.C.) to play in the Nike EYBL Scholastic this coming season.

There, he’ll face the most grueling high school hoops schedule in the country by far with heavyweights like Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Link Academy and Oak Hill Academy all in the league.

Hall’s aggressiveness as a lead guard is his greatest asset, bringing an unrelenting motor on both ends of the floor. His ability to get past his defender with ease opens the floor for his elite playmaking ability and the efficiency at which he scores on all three levels should send his stock into orbit after a session or two in that league.

“I’ll be able to play against the best guards in the country and get my name out there more,” Hall said. “I’ve never minded having to prove it because I’m confident that I can. I just wanted the platform, and that’s what I’m excited about this season. The more I win and produce the better I’ll get.”

He’s hoping that formula will ultimately produce his “dream offer” from John Calipari and Arkansas.

“I wouldn’t say I was a fan of a particular school; I was a fan of Coach Calipari and what he was able to do with point guards,” Hall said. “So, yeah, I would say that Arkansas would be the dream offer now that he’s there. But my mindset is to earn everything. That’s the only way I want anything.”