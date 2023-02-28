"Being able to learn how they take coaching, what’s going to motivate them, what’s going to make them get out of bed and be ready in the morning. It’s been a really fun process and we’re still continuing to learn. I’ve only been here for a month or so so I’ll get a much better feel for these guys once we get going starting in a few weeks."

"You just got to find ways to build relationships and be able to connect with all those guys in the room and learn how they tick," the first year running backs coach said on Monday.

Just over a month into his new role, how Spalding utilizes the two and the depth behind them is still a work in progress. Spalding's primary focus has been getting to know the players personally before the team hits the field in late March.

MADISON, Wis . -- Unlike some of his colleagues who are introducing themselves to a new position group, running backs coach Devon Spalding won't have to sort out the personnel atop his depth chart. The workhorses won't look any different with fifth-year back Chez Mellusi and junior Braelon Allen leading the way.

Spalding reunited with head coach Luke Fickell after being part of his staff at Cincinnati in 2019 as a graduate assistant. After a career at Central Michigan as a running back and wide receiver, Spalding spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach at Youngstown State.

"It’s a phenomenal opportunity and I’m thankful to have this opportunity to be at such a great university and such great football players, a place that has great tradition," Spalding said. "It means a lot."

The young assistant coach walks into a position group that is top heavy with Allen and Mellusi. In two seasons, Allen has already rushed for over 2,000 yards. Mellusi has been a strong backup with 1,288 yards as a Badger after transferring from Clemson.

"I think utilization right now is way too early," he said. "I think we have to get through spring ball and be able to reassess the situation between those two, but I see kids that are hungry to be the best that they can be. I see kids that are very competitive, I see kids that are wanting to do whatever it takes to be successful and put their team in a position to be able to succeed. I’m really excited to be able to work with those two and the rest of the guys in the room."

Beyond the top two is when questions start to creep up. With former No. 3 back and special teamer Isaac Guerendo opting to transfer to Louisville, Julius Davis is the only other returning back to get a carry this past season. Davis appeared in four games and carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards.

Heading into spring ball and the rest of the offseason, there will be a competition for the reps behind Allen and Mellusi between Jackson Acker, Julius Davis, Brady Schipper, Grover Bortolotti and Cade Yacamelli, who is making the move over from safety. Between those five players, the group has combined for 86 carries for 440 yards and one touchdown in their careers. Just 13 of those carries and 90 of those yards came this past season - all from Davis.

"I think that’s what spring ball is for to see who No. 3 is going to be and I think it’s going to be a very good opportunity for those guys compete against each other and obviously grow next to each other," Spalding said.

With Mellusi missing multiple games the past two seasons and Allen playing through bumps and bruises, a third back could see a decent role in the offense in 2023. In terms of how large a role they see when the group is healthy? That's still up in the air as well.

"All that is going to boil itself out in season to know what you have and know what you’re working with," Spalding explained. "Understanding the game plan, who’s going to be better at certain plays more than the other guys. It just depends on the flow of the game and how they’re feeling."

The 27-year old running backs coach is in a position of learning alongside his group of student athletes. Making the jump to coaching at the Big Ten level and doing so with a staff that is in transition, Spalding will have to get up to speed with the program, his room, recruiting and new offense under offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

"We’ve been doing a lot of meeting as a unit to be able to talk about what we’re doing offensively and (Longo's) done a phenomenal job of explaining the message of what we’re trying to accomplish on each play, so it hasn’t been really difficult at all," Spalding said. "We’ve been able to translate in layman's terms of different football lingo that everyone is comfortable with and understands and translating to what we call things and how we call things here."

