Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. USC

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to USC in Week 5.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 29.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Elijah Hills: 50 (62.3)
Curt Neal: 42 (53.7)
Ben Barten: 37 (60.6)
Brandon Lane: 27 (66.4)
Cade McDonald: 7 (61.3)
Notes:
Elijah Hills took the most snaps this week, surpassing Curt Neal for the first time this season. He looks like a firmly entrenched starter at this point. There was no Dillan Johnson this week like there was against Alabama. Brandon Lane's 27 snaps were easily his most in a Badger uniform.