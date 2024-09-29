Advertisement
Published Sep 29, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. USC
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to USC in Week 5.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 29.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Elijah Hills: 50 (62.3)

Curt Neal: 42 (53.7)

Ben Barten: 37 (60.6)

Brandon Lane: 27 (66.4)

Cade McDonald: 7 (61.3)

Notes:

Elijah Hills took the most snaps this week, surpassing Curt Neal for the first time this season. He looks like a firmly entrenched starter at this point. There was no Dillan Johnson this week like there was against Alabama. Brandon Lane's 27 snaps were easily his most in a Badger uniform.

