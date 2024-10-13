Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Knight Report's Richie O'Leary previews the matchup with Rutgers.
Buy or Sell: Week 7 Storylines vs. Rutgers
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 7 storylines.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.
Breaking down every position on Rutgers' two-deep
Analyzing the Scarlet Knights' roster position-by-position.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare the Rutgers and Wisconsin starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
in other news
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Knight Report's Richie O'Leary previews the matchup with Rutgers.
Buy or Sell: Week 7 Storylines vs. Rutgers
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 7 storylines.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating just a little while back.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's win over Purdue in Week 6.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 13
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Curt Neal: 32 (69.2)
Ben Barten: 29 (69.5)
Elijah Hills: 29 (72.9)
Brandon Lane: 18 (51.0)
Dillan Johnson: 11 (66.6)
Cade McDonald: 18 (59.5)
Notes:
Curt Neal led the way with 32 snaps, but it was still his second-lowest total of the season. With six players hitting double-digit snaps, the Badgers had a nice revolving door in the defensive trenches in Piscataway. Dillan Johnson's 11 snaps tied the second-most the freshman has played this season. Brandon Lane has now seen double-digit snaps for the third straight week.
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S