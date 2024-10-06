Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Purdue
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's win over Purdue in Week 6.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 6

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Ben Barten: 23 (63.6)

Elijah Hills: 22 (63.2)

Curt Neal: 20 (72.6)

Dillan Johnson: 13 (44.2)

Cade McDonald: 13 (62.0)

Brandon Lane: 12 (41.0)

Notes:

Another week, another snap count leader on Wisconsin's defensive line. This week, is was Ben Barten, after it had been Elijah Hills last week and Curt Neal the weeks prior. Barten was the most impactful, logging two pressures. Dillan Johnson's 13 snaps were a career high for the true freshman.

