Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Penn State

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss
Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State
Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Penn State in Week 9.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 27
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Ben Barten: 55 (58.8)
Elijah Hills: 46 (71.6)
Curt Neal: 45 (58.5)
Dillan Johnson: 10 (31.3)
Brandon Lane: 7 (67.8)
Cade McDonald: 4 (6.06)
Notes:
Elijah Hills was the highest graded player for the third straight week. Ben Barten's 55 snaps were easily a season-high. Dillan Johnson played double-digit snaps for the fourth straight week, but his grade of 31.3 was his lowest of the season.
