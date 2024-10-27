Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Advertisement

in other news

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers seek to hand No. 3 Penn State first loss

Happy Valley Insider's Marty Leap previews the matchup with Penn State.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State

Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara

in other news

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Penn State.

 • Donnie Slusher
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Penn State.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Buy or Sell: Week 9 Storylines vs. Penn State

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 9 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Penn State
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Penn State in Week 9.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Oct. 27

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Ben Barten: 55 (58.8)

Elijah Hills: 46 (71.6)

Curt Neal: 45 (58.5)

Dillan Johnson: 10 (31.3)

Brandon Lane: 7 (67.8)

Cade McDonald: 4 (6.06)

Notes:

Elijah Hills was the highest graded player for the third straight week. Ben Barten's 55 snaps were easily a season-high. Dillan Johnson played double-digit snaps for the fourth straight week, but his grade of 31.3 was his lowest of the season.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Wisconsin
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Wisconsin available at this time.
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 3
Overall Record
3 - 2
Conference Record
Finished
Wisconsin
13
Wisconsin
Penn St.
28
Arrow
Penn St.
Northwestern
3
Northwestern
Wisconsin
23
Arrow
Wisconsin
Rutgers
7
Rutgers
Wisconsin
42
Arrow
Wisconsin