Published Nov 30, 2024
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Minnesota in Week 14.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 30.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

DEFENSIVE LINE:

Ben Barten: 57 (62.3)

Dillan Johnson: 32 (55.9)

Curt Neal: 26 (43.9)

Elijah Hills: 9 (74.4)

Brandon Lane: 6 (64.1)

Cade McDonald: 4 (61.8)

Nolan Vils: 2 (60)

Notes:

The defensive line saw some major shakeups this week. For starters, true freshman Dillan Johnson doubled his previous career high in snaps with Elijah Hills only involved in a limited capacity after being listed as questionable. Even in a limited nine snaps, Hills' grade of 75.4 was his third-highest mark on the season. James Thompson Jr. was nowhere to be found after playing a handful of snaps in his return last week. Meanwhile, Nolan Vils played his first snaps of the season.

