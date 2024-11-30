Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Minnesota in Week 14.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 30.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Ben Barten: 57 (62.3)
Dillan Johnson: 32 (55.9)
Curt Neal: 26 (43.9)
Elijah Hills: 9 (74.4)
Brandon Lane: 6 (64.1)
Cade McDonald: 4 (61.8)
Nolan Vils: 2 (60)
Notes:
The defensive line saw some major shakeups this week. For starters, true freshman Dillan Johnson doubled his previous career high in snaps with Elijah Hills only involved in a limited capacity after being listed as questionable. Even in a limited nine snaps, Hills' grade of 75.4 was his third-highest mark on the season. James Thompson Jr. was nowhere to be found after playing a handful of snaps in his return last week. Meanwhile, Nolan Vils played his first snaps of the season.