Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Iowa in Week 10.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Nov. 3.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Ben Barten: 51 (73.8)
Elijah Hills: 46 (58.8)
Curt Neal: 43 (46.7)
Dillan Johnson: 12 (42.4)
Brandon Lane: 8 (50.4)
Cade McDonald: 8 (53.9)
Notes:
Wisconsin used the same defensive linemen as it did a week ago against Penn State, with a nearly identical snap count distribution as well. Ben Barten, who once again led the room in snaps, logged his highest grade of the season at 73.8. Curt Neal and Elijah Hills were the only linemen to tally pressures, combining for three.