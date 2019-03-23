How did Wisconsin's roster to get to where it is today? What went well and what could have been improved upon on the recruiting front? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look below:

Class of 2014

Ethan Happ Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Signed: Ethan Happ (Realistic) Misses: Michael Finke, Kevon Looney When the dust settles on Happ's career at Wisconsin, he'll be remembered as one of the best to play not only at Wisconsin, but the entire Big Ten. Free throw and outside shooting struggles aside, Happ, who was recruited by former assistant coach Gary Close, became one of just six players in NCAA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists. Awfully impressive for a lightly-recruited small forward in the 2014 class.

Class of 2015

Thomas, Happ and Iverson (left to right) Darren Lee

Class of 2016