Deep Dive: The recruiting trail that built Wisconsin's roster
How did Wisconsin's roster to get to where it is today? What went well and what could have been improved upon on the recruiting front? BadgerBlitz.com takes a look below:
Class of 2014
Signed: Ethan Happ
(Realistic) Misses: Michael Finke, Kevon Looney
When the dust settles on Happ's career at Wisconsin, he'll be remembered as one of the best to play not only at Wisconsin, but the entire Big Ten. Free throw and outside shooting struggles aside, Happ, who was recruited by former assistant coach Gary Close, became one of just six players in NCAA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists. Awfully impressive for a lightly-recruited small forward in the 2014 class.
Class of 2015
Signed: Alex Illikainen, Charlie Thomas, Andy Van Vliet, Khalil Iverson and Brevin Pritzl
(Realistic) Misses: Diamond Stone, Jarvis Johnson, Aaron Jordan, Brandon Hutton
This class proved to be a lackluster one - which may actually be putting it lightly - for Wisconsin in Bo Ryan's last full recruiting cycle. Iverson probably turned out to be what the staff envisioned him as - an athletic, high-energy wing who guarded at a high level. Pritzl hasn't lived up to his former four-star status, while Thomas, Van Vliet (transferred) and Illikainen (left program) were busts. In a developmental program, you can't have three duds in one class. Was it bad recruiting/evaluation or poor development? Probably a little of both.
Class of 2016
