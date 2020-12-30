As they had done in periods throughout the game, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was getting his offense into rhythm. Looking to retake the lead, the Demon Deacons were on the move with an eight-play, 71-yard drive that had advanced from its own 1 to the UW 28. Playing Cover 3 defense for an upcoming second-and-10, UW inside linebacker Jack Sanborn’s assignment was the tailback releasing from the backfield into the flat for a wheel route. Prior to the snap, Sanborn got an audible from outside linebacker Noah Burks, who felt better equipped to handle the coverage. “I ended up being able to get the flat and (the pass) came right to me,” Burks said

Wisconsin outside linebacker Noah Burks registers the first of four second-half interceptions for Wisconsin in its 42-28 victory over Wake Forest (UW Athletics)

The game’s first interception was a heads-up play from a veteran linebacker and one that helped turn the tide for Wisconsin. Starting with Burks, the Badgers defense ended four consecutive drives with an interception to prove the difference in a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. “Guys were making plays everywhere and credit to Noah, because he flipped the momentum right there with that one play,” Sanborn said. “From there, I think it just took off.” Giving up a season-high 518 yards, including 407 yards through the air, Wisconsin (4-3) was outgained by 252 yards but its defense generated 176 yards in interception returns that resulted in four short field and three red-zone touchdowns. Through eight games, Wake Forest (4-5) had only turned the ball over three times with Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman having thrown one interception on 236 pass attempts. He gave him his respect, but cornerback Caesar Williams felt leading into the game that opposing defenses hadn’t taken advantage of Hartman’s mistakes. Burks was the trendsetter. Feeling he was better equipped to handle the flat in zone coverage with the condensed splits of Wake Forest’s offense, Burks gave Sanborn a one-word audible to change the coverage. He was right, as Hartman’s screen pass looked intended for Burks and resulted in the senior returning it 41 yards to the WF 32. “Definitely felt a lot of juice after that,” said Burks, as fullback Mason Stokke’s touchdown came two plays later. “Guys running out getting excited on the sideline, which is always great to see. Turnovers are such a huge momentum changer. To be able to bring that to our side of the ball was great.” The next three series ended with plays Wisconsin’s players chalked up to film study. With the coaching staff having diagnosed that Hartman liked to throw a quick hook route against zones to No.1 receiver Jaquarii Robinson on short-yardage situations, the Badgers made the nickel corner force the receiver inside and started dropping a safety into the window. The plan worked perfectly, as safety Scott Nelson jumped a route on fourth-and-four that he returned to the 2 (Garrett Groshek scored two plays later) and Sanborn grabbed his on first-and-10. “We got a pretty good sense of where guys were going to be and we knew this game would rely a lot on the hook player being able to grab things on the hashes,” Burks said. “We were patient with it at first. Once the looks we wanted started showing up, you could see that guys were locked in because we were able to capitalize on top of that.” Safety Collin Wilder followed with a swipe that was nearly identical to Nelson’s pick. Getting tackled on the WF 3, tailback Jalen Berger punched the ball in on the second play of the drive to make it 42-21 and send Hartman to the bench.

Safety Collin Wilder's interception and 72-yard return set up Wisconsin for its final touchdown. (UW Athletics)