MADISON - Sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who underwent surgery to repair a leg injury that flared up at the end of spring camp, hopes to return to the lineup before the start of Big Ten play this fall.

“Definitely by Big Ten play,” Loudermilk said when asked when he thought he could get back on the field for the Badgers this year. “It’s kind of hard to tell right now where I’m at. It’s a process.”