DB Watts McBride sees 'good opportunity' at Wisconsin after Tuesday's visit
Watts McBride was scheduled to visit Wisconsin for its opener against Penn State last fall.
That visit fell through, but the 2023 safety from Iowa was able to see UW for the first time on Tuesday for the Badgers' fourth spring camp practice.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news