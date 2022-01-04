DB Justin Clark discusses transfer to Wisconsin, CBs coach Hank Poteat

BadgerBlitz TV returns with an interview with new Wisconsin transfer commit Justin Clark. The cornerback discusses the following with BadgerBlitz.com senior writer Jake Kocorowski:

*What led to him leaving Toledo, and when did he first hear from Wisconsin

*Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and how much his former coach at Toledo (now at UW) played a role in his decision

*Any stories about Poteat he would share

*What scheme Toledo runs, and how he was utilized within the Rockets' defense

*How Wisconsin envisions him in the defensive backfield

*Plans for arrival in Madison