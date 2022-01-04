 Wisconsin Football: DB Justin Clark discusses transfer to Badgers, CBs coach Hank Poteat
DB Justin Clark discusses transfer to Wisconsin, CBs coach Hank Poteat

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV returns with an interview with new Wisconsin transfer commit Justin Clark. The cornerback discusses the following with BadgerBlitz.com senior writer Jake Kocorowski:

*What led to him leaving Toledo, and when did he first hear from Wisconsin

*Cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and how much his former coach at Toledo (now at UW) played a role in his decision

*Any stories about Poteat he would share

*What scheme Toledo runs, and how he was utilized within the Rockets' defense

*How Wisconsin envisions him in the defensive backfield

*Plans for arrival in Madison

