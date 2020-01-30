MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard felt it was a great time for him and his staff to hit the recruiting trail together. With the news of Kobe King deciding to transfer from the program about to be released, Gard and his three assistants — Joe Krabbenhoft, Dean Oliver and Alando Tucker — made a trip to La Crosse on Tuesday night to meet with 2020 commits Jordan Davis and Johnny Davis and their parents, Mark and Sarah.



“It was an opportunity … for them to ask any questions,” Gard said, declining to go into further detail. “They’re fired up right now. They’re playing really well right now and excited about the opportunities that will be here when their time comes.” Gard and his staff have been under fire from social media in the wake of King’s abrupt announcement Wednesday. King started the first 19 games this season and was averaging a team-best 12.6 points per game in conference games, making him the most high-profile player to transfer in Gard’s era. Johnny Davis is one of three four-star recruits who signed with Wisconsin in the fall and is considered one of the best seniors in the state. His conference’s player of the year last season, averaging 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, Johnny is averaging 28.2 points through his first 12 games this season.

Jordan is a three-star recruit by Rivals and was named the team’s defensive player of the year in 2018-19. Averaging 12 points per game a year ago, Jordan has upped his average to 13.1 points through his first eight games.

The pair were teammates of King in 2017 when the program won the 2017 WIAA Division 2 state title. A UW source said the Davis twins have no current plans to play anywhere other than Wisconsin starting next season. The positive reinforcement goes beyond La Crosse. Wisconsin’s staff has spoken glowingly about the impact players like point guard Lorne Bowman, forwards Ben Carlson and Carter Gilmore (walk-on) and center Steven Crowl could make, perhaps as early as next season. UW’s staff also has three three-star prospects committed for 2021, including Nebraska guard Chucky Hepburn, who publicly tweeted his support for the program.

Patience.. Wisconsin basketball is going to be very tuff these next 5-6💯 #InGardwetrust — Chucky Hepburn (@ChuckyHepburn) January 30, 2020