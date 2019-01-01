MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers will have another open spot to fill on their offensive line next year after junior right tackle David Edwards declared for the 2019 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft," Edwards said in a statement on his personal Twitter feed on Tuesday afternoon. "I've had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it's hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it's always been my dream to play pro football. I couldn't be more excited to pursue the opportunity."