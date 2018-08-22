MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst has suspended sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis for the first two games of the 2018 season, according to a release from the university.

“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” Chryst said in a statement. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

Davis was reportedly mentioned in a criminal complaint related to two charges of sexual assault that were filed against UW junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus on Monday. At this time Davis has not been charged in relation to the incident, which resulted in Cephus being suspended from the team indefinitely.

Davis will miss contests against Western Kentucky and New Mexico but will return against BYU on Sept. 15.

With Davis and Cephus out, Wisconsin's top two wide outs are expected to be A.J. Taylor and Kendric Pryor, with Adam Krumholz, Aron Cruickshank and Jack Dunn behind them.