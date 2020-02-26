MADISON, Wis. – He’s too humble to say it outright, but D’Mitrik Trice knows there’s a growing confidence around the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program that he is turning into a special point guard. Captaining a squad that has won five of the last six to move two games out of first place in the Big Ten, Trice is averaging a respectable 10.7 points per game but it’s his penchant for smart decision making (37 assists to 11 turnovers) that has the Badgers trending upward. “Trice’s development and evolution as a point guard, he’s become tougher minded,” head coach Greg Gard said following Trice’s eight-point, nine-assist, two-turnover performance in the 79-71 victory over Rutgers Sunday. “He’s become a go-to guy in that regard.”



Point guard D'Mitrik Trice has a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.03, currently ranked in a tie for fifth all-time at Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)

Trice has spent a considerable amount of time polishing his game over the course of his career and one of his latest tasks – the late-game clock situation – could play a determination in what the Badgers can accomplish in the postseason. Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) is 4-2 in games decided by five-or-less points, but only the 56-54 home victory over Maryland involved the Badgers hitting a significant game-winning shot. That honor went to Brad Davison, although it shouldn’t be a surprise that Trice found him on the designed inbounds play. “The biggest thing is mixing up what we do at the end of shot clock situations so it’s not always a ball screen at the end of the shot clock,” Trice said. “Other teams have scouted that and know it’s coming. Just get more actions that allow me to get downhill more, to space the floor a little bit more so there are more driving lanes, things like that to get into the lane to not only get my own shot but find other people. As we continue to progress, we’ve been working on that.” Trice has missed chances to nail the coffin shut on teams and has viewed those moments as part of the growth process. One film he paid close attention to was the closing minutes of UW’s home game against Purdue. Going against a team with considerable interior size, Trice was content to shoot mid-range jumpers and trying to create shots for himself or his teammates when he saw a mismatch. However, three times in the final 2 minutes, 30 seconds Trice couldn’t get his offense into attack mode. After Purdue had cut the UW lead to 59-56, Trice was being hounded by guard Eric Hunter Jr. and was unable to get the ball inside to forward Nate Reuvers. After dribbling the ball back out near midcourt, Trice didn’t start attacking until there was eight seconds on the shot clock. He was fortunate that a switch put the bigger Trevion Williams on him and he could gain some separation. The attempt missed, and Trice was lucky that UW guard Brevin Pritzl secured an offensive rebound. “I felt like the big was back off far enough and I’ve worked on that shot enough that I could take those shots,” Trice said. “Coaches really believe in me to make the right reads and make the right plays.”

Point guard D'Mitrik Trice tries to take advantage of a mismatch for a late shot-clock jumper. The attempt would miss but UW got the offensive rebound. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com)