MADISON, Wis. - “The process” can mean a lot of different things, depending on which sport you are talking about. Inside the Kohl Center, it’s no secret that there’s a process to getting Wisconsin’s forwards ready to battle with the rest of the Big Ten big men by the time they are upperclassmen - or sometimes sooner. After all, it took a lot of work for Ethan Happ the 6-foot-7, 175-pound recruit to become “Ethan Happ,” the 6-foot-10, 239-pound All-American.