{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 06:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Currie hoping hard work will pay off in years to come at UW

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - “The process” can mean a lot of different things, depending on which sport you are talking about. Inside the Kohl Center, it’s no secret that there’s a process to getting Wisconsin’s forwards ready to battle with the rest of the Big Ten big men by the time they are upperclassmen - or sometimes sooner. After all, it took a lot of work for Ethan Happ the 6-foot-7, 175-pound recruit to become “Ethan Happ,” the 6-foot-10, 239-pound All-American.

UW Athletics
{{ article.author_name }}