Wisconsin's junior day saw prospects trek to Madison from as far as Texas and New Jersey. Of course, the Midwest prep standouts also represented well at the recruiting event. That included 2023 defensive lineman Elinneus Davis from Moorhead High School in far western Minnesota.

"My experience was awesome," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday evening while on the road. "I met some coaches, got a tour of the place and even met some of the football players. It was overall a really good experience, and I enjoyed every second of it."